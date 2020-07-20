Henrietta man facing seven charges after allegedly shooting passing vehicles

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Henrietta man has seven charges filed after reports Sunday morning about a man shooting at passing vehicles in the 3000 block of Sherman Road.

Coby Dallas Acheson, 26, faces four counts of deadly conduct by discharge of a firearm as well charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest and failure to identify by giving false information.

After receiving multiple calls of shots being fired about 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning, WFPD officers saw a man matching the description of the shooter walking east at Kell Boulevard West and Wenonah Avenue in Wichita Falls.

After a short foot chase, officers said they arrested Acheson.

Officers said a victim told them she was driving on Wenonah Avenue with her husband and their two daughters.

The victim told police she saw a man with a gun in his right hand walking on the sidewalk.

Police said the victim said when she stopped for the stop sign at Kell West, Acheson got on a knee and pointed the gun at their vehicle.

The victim told authorities she put the vehicle in reverse to back away from him and Acheson fired a shot toward her vehicle. The victim then called 911.

Police said they found one shell casing on the sidewalk where she said the man kneeled.

Police said also found marks suggesting a bullet hit a wooden fence and a handgun behind a tree where Acheson had fled.

Acheson’s bonds total $115,000.

Acheson has several previous arrests, and previous convictions for theft in Wichita County and burglary in Montague County.

Records also show Acheson was on parole until May 2019.