Henrietta residents voice concerns of Confederate flag in storefronts

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) -—As race tensions in America continue to rise Some Henrietta residents are voicing their opinion about Confederate flags being displayed in stores.
In the close-knit community of Henrietta, some residents have growing concerns over Confederate flags hanging in storefronts. One Henrietta couple said people have reached out to make sure they’re safe.
“With us being a couple, people are concerned for our safety and people from our church reached out and we even had a Sunday school lesson on the Confederate flags and the removal of monuments,” Clay Co. resident Dwaymon Baysinger said.
Dwaymon Baysinger
“After all
Shirley Baysinger said she is hurting for her husband and being an
“
Dwaymon
“I believe if anybody would sit down and have an intellectual, open, and no political correctness and just sit down and talk and get to know where the other person is coming from that would make a world difference,” Baysinger said.
A difference the Baysinger’s and other residents of Henrietta could understand, in a community they love.