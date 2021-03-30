Henrietta teen hopes to continue fundraising for the future Scout’s Dog Park

HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — You can’t miss the big empty field when pulling into Hapgood Park.

Around it, there’s an RV park, baseball field, softball fields, playgrounds, picnic areas, but there’s no dog park.

Katie Yurcho is an Eagle Scout for Northwest Texas Council Troop 2 and is raising money to build a place for dog lovers and their four-legged friends.

The namesake for the whole project, her dog Scout, of course, is the star of the show.

“I want it to be a feature of interest for Henrietta,” Yurcho said.

She’s already made a pretty decent dent in the $6,000 goal to make this happen.

“Now it’s really coming alive, I mean the people of the community of Henrietta, there’s a lot of interest and generosity in me and my project,” Yurcho said.

The more the word gets out, the more support the Henrietta community is showing this dynamic duo.

“The more that I’ve talked to be and been like ‘hey we’re building a dog park’ they go ‘well i have a dog, I mean I would definitely interested in that,” Yurcho said.

Support from city hall too, after the contruction, the City of Henrietta will own and maintain the dog park.

City administrator Kelley Bloodworth’s worked with Katie throughout the process, and hopes it’s a jumping off point.

“The city would be able to build on that and maintain that and you know, I really just seeing it as a benefit for everybody as a whole,” Bloodworth said.

Not only for citizens, but an easy stop for travelers too, with Hapgood Park sitting about a half mile away from SH-287.

Bloodworth sees this project benefiting many for years to come, something pretty impressive to see out of the 17-year-old.

“This is a really big project for someone Katie’s age to take on, but I think her ambition just really shows who Katie is and what she wants to see in this community,” Bloodworth said.

Katie and scout have really only been fundraising for just over a month now, but they are already seeing plenty of donations, and offers of a helping hand.

“Other than monetary donations, just say like I’ll bring a skid-steer to come drill holes, or if you need to know how to build a fence, I’ll come show you how to do a build a chain-link-fence,” Yurcho said.

Trying to raise enough to officially take the leash off and let the pups run free at Hapgood Park, hopefully by the end of May.

You can follow Katie and scout on Facebook and Instagram by clicking here.