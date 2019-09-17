Henry Florsheim Graduates from US Chamber Foundation Education, Workforce Fellowship Program

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)—The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation announced on Tuesday that announced Henry Florsheim, CEO of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce graduated from its premier business leadership program.

Following a competitive application and selection process, Florsheim was selected along with 32 other state and local chamber executives to participate in the second cohort.

The inaugural Business Leads Fellowship Program trained and equipped leaders from state and local chambers of commerce with resources, access to experts, and a network of peers to build their capacity to address the most pressing education and workforce challenges.

“I was honored to represent Wichita Falls in this national group of Chamber professionals. The knowledge I gained and connections I made will help us develop stronger, more meaningful workforce development and education programs for the Wichita Falls business community,” Florsheim said.

“As clearly displayed throughout this program, state and local leaders know better than anyone the critical link between education and economic development,” Senior Vice President of the Center for Education and Workforce Cheryl Oldham said. “Not only did the Fellows gain a network of peers and experts in the field, the program is designed to help these leaders find opportunities to develop initiatives that will continue to advance the growth of their local economy and put education policy into practice.”

The four-month program covered the entire talent pipeline, including early childhood education, K-12, higher education, and workforce development.

Upon completion, Business Leads Fellows join the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s dedicated network of 200 chambers of commerce and statewide associations from around the nation who regularly engage on education and workforce initiatives.