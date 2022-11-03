WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After a successful Falls Jam, Herb Easley Motors gave big money to Big Country Veterans.

In a check presentation on Wednesday, November 3, 2022, General Manager of Herb Easley Motors Ryan Decker presented Big Country Veterans Executive Director Cody Palmer with a check in the amount of $35,000, all raised from the 2nd annual Falls Jam.

Decker said with the amount of success they’ve had both years of the event, they’re not stopping here, and they hope to raise even more next year.

Palmer said this money is going to go a long way.

“Helping veterans conquer life after combat and this money is specifically going towards extending that ability to help them with their families and their homes and retreats and things like that that we’re going to be doing and to really extend our reach beyond the annual hog hunt that we do every year,” Big Country Veterans Executive Director Cody Palmer said.

No date has been set for the 2023 Falls Jam, make sure to keep up with Texaoma’s Homepage for more details to be released.