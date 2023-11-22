WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — To ensure Texomans may enjoy Thanksgiving with full plates and full hearts, Herb Easley Motors teamed up with Texoma Community Credit Union.

They held their third annual Thanksgiving Meal Donation on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, as part of their efforts to eliminate hunger and connect families for a better future.

Employees of Herb Easley Motors delivered meals to the United Way office Tuesday morning, and the United Way then distributed 40 Thanksgiving boxes to their clients.

“It’s the right thing to do, giving back to our community,” Ryan Decker, owner of Herb Easley Motors said.

Officials with all three organizations expressed gratitude for being able to give back, especially during the holidays.

“Texoma loves being in the community,” Kate Donnovan of Texoma Community Credit Union said. “This is a community that supports our business, so we take advantage of every opportunity to give back.”

As the cost of living increases, events like the annual Thanksgiving giveback provide significant help for families across the region.

“We have several families who have a total of seven — all the way to 12 people in their family, and, as you know, with inflation, the prices are skyrocketing,” Dierrica Smith with United Way said. “So, this is a great way for them to save money.”

To directly impact the community through North Texas Area United Way’s programs, donate on their website.