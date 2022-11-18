WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — 40 families will have full bellies on Turkey Day thanks to Herb Easley and Texoma Community Credit Union.

The two businesses partnered together and donated 40 meals to United Way.

This is the second year they’ve donated in an effort to end hunger in our community. Meals include turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, and other side dishes. Each meal is enough to feed eight people ina family.

Herb Easley General Manager Ryan Decker says it’s important for local businesses to give back and benefit others.

“We felt that it would be appropriate to do something, to give back to our community during the month of November, with it obviously being Thanksgiving. So we decided to do the turkey meals for 40,” Decker said.

“Seeing these two businesses step up and be able to provide this for the families that we serve. We’re super grateful for that,” United Way Director of Resource Development Dierrica Smith said.

Smith and Decker both encourage businesses to step up and help non-profits, whether it’s monetary or another form of donation.