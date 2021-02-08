Herb Easley to host “Fur Get Me Not” animal adoption event

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The team over at Herb Easley is looking to support the community through their Herb Easley Activism Team (H.E.A.T) at least once every month.

This month they are giving back by hosting their “Fur Get Me Not” adoption event on Saturday, February 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In the days leading up to the adoption event, the Herb Easley team is asking the community to drop off donations such as dog food, cat food, grooming products, leashes, collars, and more.

The donations will go toward Emily’s Legacy Rescue for all the animals that haven’t been adopted yet.

Different vendors will also be at the event where attendees will have the opportunity to purchase products for their furry friends and adopt a furry friend from Emily’s Legacy Rescue as well.

The following vendors will be in attendance: Pet Smart, Katy’s Dog Sanctuary, Christina’s Creations, Le Chateau Pet Resort Spa and Boutique, and Furdanna Designs.

There will also be food provided by Post Oak, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and a snow cone truck will be available as well.