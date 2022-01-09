Here’s a look at gas prices around Texoma as first week of 2022 ends

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Gas prices in Texoma average to a little over $3 per gallon as the first week of the new year comes to an end.

Drivers in Baylor, Foard and Throckmorton County are paying, on average, the most at the pump, while drivers in Hardeman, Wichita and Wilbarger are paying, on average, the least in Texoma.

Here’s a look at counties in Texoma:

County Gas Price Archer $3.08 Baylor $3.20 Clay $3.02 Foard $3.20 Hardeman $2.90 Montague $3.05 Throckmorton $3.20 Wichita $2.90 Wilbarger $2.87 Young $3.03 Average $3.05 Source: gasprices.aaa.com Disclaimer: Gas prices were rounded up to nearest hundredth

According to AAA, the average gas price in Wichita Falls is $2.93. The state average is $2.90.

Drivers in El Paso are paying on average $3.14, the most in the state. In San Antonio, drivers are paying on average $2.79, the least in the state.

Since Monday, Jan. 3, the national average for gas has remained the same at $3.30. The cost of gas could go up soon.

According to a report from AAA, the price of crude is beginning to climb again which will lead to an increase in the price of gas.

On Jan. 7, the price of crude ended at $78.90 according to Bloomberg.