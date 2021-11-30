Here’s a look at gas prices around Texoma as November ends

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — As November ends, drivers in a few Texoma counties saw some relief at the pump over the past two weeks.

Clay County saw the biggest drop in price, eight cents. Baylor, Foard, Hardeman, and Throckmorton all remain the same.

Here’s a look at counties in Texoma:

County Gas Price Archer $3.10 Baylor $3.20 Clay $3.14 Foard $3.20 Hardeman $3.16 Montague $3.12 Throckmorton $3.20 Wichita $2.94 Wilbarger $3.01 Young $3.08 Average $3.14 Source: gasprices.aaa.com Disclaimer: Gas prices were rounded up to nearest hundredth

According to AAA, El Paso drivers are paying an average of $3.19 per gallon at the pump. Drivers in Amarillo are paying an average of $2.82 per gallon.

Here in Wichita Falls, drivers are paying on average $2.97, the 17th lowest in the state among Texas metro areas.

The average gas price in Texas is $2.98, falling under $3 from last week.

According to a report from AAA, the price of crude fell on Friday, November 26, by more than $10 to $68 a barrel after news of the Omicron COVID-19 variant broke.

“It’s too soon to tell if fears of a global economic slowdown caused by the Omicron variant will push oil prices lower for the long term,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said. “But for now, the upward pricing pressure due to tightened supply and high demand seems to have abated, and that will likely result in pump prices stabilizing.”

