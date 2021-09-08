Here’s how you can help Texoma Gives reach $1.5 million fundraising goal

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma Gives is a 16-hour online giving event organized by the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation to grow philanthropy in Texoma and surrounding areas.
The purpose of an area-wide day like Texoma Gives is to bring the region together on one day to raise money and awareness for Texoma non-profits.
Almost 200 organizations will participate in the sixth annual event that has raised over $5.5 million since its inception in 2016.
In 2021, the goal of Texoma Gives is to surpass $1.5 million in donations to local nonprofit organizations.
Texoma Gives will run from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, September 9.
To make a donation go to www.texomagives.org and use a credit or debit card to donate to a single nonprofit or to multiple nonprofits.
Participating nonprofits will have a profile page on www.texomagives.org where you can choose the amount you want to donate, starting at $10.
All event-related donations must be made through www.texomagives.org between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.
Local Nonprofits Participating in Texoma Gives
The links below will open a new tab in your browser with information about each organization and an option to donate.
