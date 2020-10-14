Here’s why masks are not required inside polling locations

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — With early voting underway, election officials want to remind voters that wearing a masks inside of a polling location is encouraged, but not required.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide mask mandate includes exemptions, including voting sites and the people working there.

County Clerk Lori Bohannon said many poll workers in Wichita County do wear masks and she recommends that they, and voters, do so.

The county reported more than 2,300 people voted early on Tuesday, Oct. 13. More than 300 people voted at the Wichita County courthouse.

Bohannon also said that number was less than the number of people who voted on the first day of early voting in the 2016 general election, by more than 300 votes.

Early voting ends Oct. 30.