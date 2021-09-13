Here’s why you should expect detours and delays on Kemp, Call Field and Midwestern Parkway starting Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Get ready for detours and delays at the intersection of two major streets in Wichita Falls.

The City of Wichita Falls Water Distribution Division will be conducting a scheduled repair to a large water valve at the southeast corner of Kemp Boulevard and the Midwestern Parkway intersection beginning Tuesday afternoon on September 14, 2021.

The scheduled repair requires the closures of the two eastbound lanes of Midwestern Parkway, the turning lane going northbound on Kemp onto eastbound Midwestern Parkway, the eastbound lanes of Call Field Drive, and the turning left lane going southbound on Kemp.

This is the intersection with Sikes Senter Mall in the southeast corner, CommunityMed, Cowabunga Ink, and Chipotle in the northeast corner, Wichita Square (home of TJ Maxx and Ross Dress For Less) Chick-fil-A and Olive Garden in the northwest corner, and Stripes and The Catch in the southwest corner.

Motorists will be detoured around the excavation area to protect workers. Motorists are advised to take the road closure/detour into consideration when traveling in the area.

Water Distribution will conduct a water shutoff after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14, to avoid adversely affecting businesses in the area.

If service interruption is warranted to continue past 8 a.m., it will affect customers in the Call Field / Kemp / Midwestern business corridor.

There is no current estimated time for how long the water valve and street repair will take.

For information or questions, please contact the Water Distribution Division at (940) 761-4333.