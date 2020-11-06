Heritage Church gives thanks, serves meals to welfare workers in appreciation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Heritage Church on Southwest Parkway hosted an appreciation luncheon for welfare workers today, Nov. 5.

Agencies across Texoma were invited and served a hot meal from Taco Casa. This event is normally twice a year, but due to COVID-19, they had to cancel the last one.

Orphan Care Coordinator Derek Carter said he is excited that everyone is coming back, so the members of Heritage Church can give their thanks.

“I know that the need is out there and still great, and these agencies they do different things; some are C.A.S.A, 2INgage, CPS,” Carter said. “Theres so many different agencies just representing here and then the foster care agencies are here. We look forward to serving them as in one way we can say, ‘Thank you for what you do.'”

Carter said he is looking forward to participating in this event again in the spring