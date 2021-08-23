HH100: Celebrating 40 years of success

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—We are now less than a week away from the 40th edition of the largest sanctioned bike ride in the nation, the Hotter’N Hell Hundred, and over the past 4 decades, Hotter’N Hell officials have seen many changes from that small inaugural ride.

From adding more and more cycling events and an ever-expanding consumer show to having to go completely virtual last year, Hotter’N Hell officials said one thing has remained the same, the support from Texoma.

“The first year, we were just going to do it for one year,” HH100 Chairman, Robie Christie said.

Christie said after seeing the number of riders and support during the very first Hotter’N Hell Hundred back in 1982, he along with other organizers saw, opportunity.

“That afternoon after that successful day, Dr. Alexander said, well we’re going to have to do that again. So every year we get together the day after the ride and say, we’re going to do it again,” Christie said.

And after saying that for 39 years in a row, Christie said he’s ready to say it for the 40th time.

But why has it been so successful over the years?

HH100 Executive Director, Chip Filer said one of the biggest reasons is what goes on behind the scenes.

“There’s is not a way to do the ride without the support of the community public safety folks, without the support of United Regional Hospital, or without the support of Sheppard Air Force Base, that’s where we get our volunteers and that’s what makes Hotter’N Hell hundred successful,” Filer said.

When hit with a global pandemic, Hotter’N Hell officials said they reluctantly decided the ride would have to be virtual last year, this year Filer said they are excited to get back to a more normal Hotter’N Hell.

“We are back live and we are over 7-thousand registrations already, and that leads every year going back to I believe it was 2012 and that was when we had a record year,” Filer said.

A possible record year, one year after going virtual, proving that a lot can come from simply saying….

“We’re going to do it again.”

You still have plenty of time to register for just about every event coming up next weekend including the largest sanctioned 100-mile bike ride. To register, click here.