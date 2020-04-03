1  of  7
HH100 en route to continue 2020 race as scheduled

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Planning continues to progress for the 39th Annual Hotter’N Hell Weekend, scheduled for August 27 – 30, 2020.

The annual centennial bicycle race has been a cornerstone of the Wichita Falls community for nearly four decades, bringing bicyclists from across the world to Texoma and plenty of business to the city of Wichita Falls.

According to a post from the official Hotter’N Hell Facebook page, the race is still on.

We fully expect that by the end of the summer the threat from the virus will have come to conclusion so that we can proceed with our weekend of events. That said, we will be reviewing the situation weekly and may make some adjustments as required for the safety of participants.

— Hotter’N Hell Facebook post

The post goes on to say that work is continuing remotely to coordinate and plan for the race, in accordance with the current shelter-in-place guidelines.

Currently, over 1,300 people are registered, and officials said that number continues to grow.

2020 jerseys are available here. Officials advise that shipping will not begin until the shelter-in-place order expires, whether that be April 8 as currently scheduled or a later date as determined by Wichita Falls city council.

