HH100 founding father, Roby Christie, honored by rotary club

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Some 38 years ago, Roby Christie played a major role in putting Wichita Falls on the map with the annual Hotter N’ Hell Hundred.

For that reason and more, the Rotary Club of Wichita Falls is honoring the former postmaster as an outstanding citizen of the year.

Christie is a Dallas native but since his arrival, he has a heart for the progression of The Falls.

“Wichita Falls has been kind to me since the first day I came here in 1964,” Christie said.

That kindness allowed for the success of what was a mere idea three decades ago, the annual, highly anticipated, Hotter’N Hell Hundred.

“It’s an incredible community full of people who are ready to support good ideas,” Christie said.

“The incredible idea of, in hundred-degree weather, you’re going to go a hundred miles,” Rotary Club of Wichita Falls’ Outstanding Citizen Committee Chair Howard Farrell said. “It’s crazy, it’s insane and the best word absolutely brilliant because, as you know, it’s one of the largest and the most respected bike rides in the nation.”

Because of his innovation, leadership and dedication to the city, the Rotary Club has named Roby Christie for the 2019 Outstanding Citizen Award

“He is truly one of the pinnacle individuals in our community,” Farrell said. “He has propelled the name Wichita Falls on a national and in the racing community on an international level.”

Christie said he and his committee are very proud to be able to contribute to Wichita Falls in this way and he is grateful to be recognized.

“It has been an awesome 38 years, our committee feels a huge reward for having been able to bring millions of dollars into our local economy,” Christie said.

Christie said in addition to the community being so open to new ideas and supporting them, the success of Hotter’N Hell has been because of the leadership of those behind the scenes.

Christie’s other accomplishments include: