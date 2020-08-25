HH100 Virtual Ride: How will it impact our local economy?

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—The Hotter’N Hell Hundred has been going strong for nearly 40-years, but due to the pandemic, organizers are having to alter the way they hold the event by going virtual.

After nearly forty years of thousands upon thousands of riders visiting Wichita Falls to ride in one of the largest sanctioned bike rides in the nation, they will now have to miss out on an experience some say they will never forget, and the Wichita Falls community will also be missing out on some big money.

“It’s huge. It’s probably tens of millions of dollars every year into our economy. Into our retailers and restaurants and gas stations and hotels,” President and CEO of Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, Henry Florsheim said.

But because of the pandemic, not only is the local economy being impacted by this. But small business owners who rely on big events like Hotter’N Hell Hundred are as well. But there are ways the public can help.

“You can actually ride through it, so you can do that to actually support the organization of Hotter’N Hell so they can generate revenue this year and keep doing what they do and then yeah if normally you come to downtown and you go to a restaurant that following afternoon after everything is said and done, do that again. If normally you go across town and buy some things retail or you go to a certain restaurant or whatever it is that you do, do it because that the big deal,” Florsheim said.

Something that Executive Director of Downtown Wichita Falls Development, Jana Schmader agreed with.

“I just encourage everyone to shop local, eat local, and buy local. Every one of those dollars matters so significantly. So if you had planned to go watch the ride, come down here and eat breakfast or visit the farmers market or come shop for the day. Just keep that hometown spirit alive and going,” Schmader said.

Showing that the Wichita Falls community is there for one another during trying times, now and in the future.

You still have up until August 28 to register for your virtual ride, click here to register.