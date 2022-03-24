WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman police said used a hidden compartment in her purse to hide shoplifted items is going to prison.

Dorothy Gibson was sentenced in 78th District Court to 4 years in prison for tampering with evidence and a drug possession charge, and 15 months in state jail on charges of theft and drug possession.

Gibson has three prior theft convictions, 13 theft arrests and around 20 total convictions.

In 2019 Gibson was arrested outside Kohl’s on Call Field when officers found more than $200 worth of stolen clothes in the secret compartment. She was rearrested a few days later on Old Iowa Park Road in a Nissan that had license plates registered to a Chevrolet.

An officer said she tried to give them a false name but he recognized her as a known gang member with a gang injunction barring her from being out past 9 pm.

Gibson was also arrested in 2019 when police say she worked with another woman to shoplift electronics at Target and left the store.

Mugshot from 2013

Mugshot from 2018

Mugshot from 2021

An officer who viewed surveillance video recognized her but couldn’t remember her name, but several other officers did after the video was shared with them.

In March 2021 Gibson was detained at the Walmart on Lawrence Road for suspected shoplifting, but officers did not find any merchandise on her.

During their questioning, police said she took a tissue out of her purse and blew her nose, then threw the tissue into a trash can. Officers heard a loud thud can and discovered a blue tooth radio receiver in the trash can.

Gibson has several other drug possession and gang injunction violation charges pending.