Wichita Falls man charged with stealing over $12,000 in purses, arrested for stealing perfume

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An alleged “high fashion shoplifter” has been arrested again in another reported perfume theft.

According to an affidavit, Deandre Mabonga, 21, was jailed Thursday for an alleged theft of 21 boxes of perfume valued at $2,100. He also had warrants for three other felony thefts over $2,500 in Wichita County and one from Collin County.

Wichita County Jail booking

An employee of Ulta Beauty on Lawrence Road said when Mabonga walked in about 1:30 p.m. Thursday she recognized him right away from previous thefts.

Police said Mabonga filled a basket with boxes and left in a Lexus SUV. Officers spotted the vehicle on Kell East and pulled it over.

They say Mabonga was a backseat passenger and the boxes of perfume were on the seat next to him. The driver of the car said Mabonga had asked for a ride to get a cell phone.

One of the other warrants was for a theft of more than $2,800 worth of perfume bottles from Ulta on May 8 in which police said Mabonga worked with a male accomplice.

Another charge from May was for the alleged theft of three Louis Vuitton purses from Dillard’s valued at $5,460. Employees said he and an accomplice used tools to cut the purses from a security cable. Police identified Mabonga from surveillance video.

The employee identified the suspects to police, saying she was familiar with them from previous times they shoplifted items.

Another warrant was issued for more thefts of Louis Vuitton purses from Dillard’s in April. The store had just opened when a manager heard employees yelling and items falling in the accessories department.

The two thieves ran out an exit with handbags valued at almost $12,000 that had been cut from the cable. Mabonga was again identified through surveillance video.

In another perfume bottle incident, police charged Mabonga with injury to a child in May of 2020 when they say he began throwing perfume bottles and one hit a six-month-old infant in the head.

Also in 2020, he was charged with assault when they say he ripped hair and hair extensions out of woman’s head, with skin and roots still attached to the real hair.

Since 2017, Mabonga has 12 arrests, including 11 separate theft charges.