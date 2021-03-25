High Point Village suspect receives lower bond

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— One of the three men responsible for the High Point Village shooting in November has his bond lowered.
Julian Byrd’s bond is lowering from $1 million to $225 thousand.
He is the last of the three men to get their bond lowered after all 3 were indicted for the murder of Edward Collins.
Byrd will also have an ankle monitor and curfew.
Police describe the shooting as a drug deal gone bad.
Byrd’s attorney said he got out of the car before shots were fired, so he is arguing Byrd should not have a higher bond than the other two.
Authorities said Byrd allegedly set up the drug deal.
The prosecutor played a jail surveillance video showing Byrd assaulted another inmate a few days after Byrds’ arrest arguing Byrd poses a risk to others.