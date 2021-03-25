High Point Village suspect receives lower bond

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— One of the three men responsible for the High Point Village shooting in November has his bond lowered.

Julian Byrd’s bond is lowering from $1 million to $225 thousand.

He is the last of the three men to get their bond lowered after all 3 were indicted for the murder of Edward Collins.

Byrd will also have an ankle monitor and curfew.

Police describe the shooting as a drug deal gone bad.

Byrd’s attorney said he got out of the car before shots were fired, so he is arguing Byrd should not have a higher bond than the other two.

Authorities said Byrd allegedly set up the drug deal.

The prosecutor played a jail surveillance video showing Byrd assaulted another inmate a few days after Byrds’ arrest arguing Byrd poses a risk to others.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Report It

Latest News

More Local News