WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park man facing 8 charges from a high-speed pursuit that left one hospitalized in March 2022 is headed to prison.

Jacob Bradley Haile of Iowa Park pleaded guilty on Friday morning, June 2, 2023, in the 78th District Court to evading arrest causing serious bodily injury. Judge Meredith Kennedy sentenced Haile to ten years behind bars.

As a part of the plea agreement signed on May 19, 2023, four other pending felony charges against Haile related to the March 2022 incident were dismissed.

Initially, Haile was charged with evading arrest causing serious bodily injury, and a weapons charge from the high-speed chase and crash last March.

Photo courtesy Josh Hoggard (KFDX/KJTL)

However, the charges kept coming for Haile, with seven additional felony and misdemeanor charges filed against Haile between August 2022 and February 2023.

Prior to Friday’s hearing, Haile had been held in the Wichita County jail since February on bonds totaling over $86,000.

Haile’s charges stem from an incident that began at around 4:30 in the morning on March 22, 2022. Wichita Falls police said they were investigating reports of shots fired and began pursuing a vehicle they suspected to be involved.

The pursuit reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour, and at a point in time, the vehicle was traveling the wrong way on Highway 287.

While pursuing the vehicle later inside Iowa Park, police said the vehicle collided with another car, causing the driver to be hospitalized. Haile, the driver of the vehicle, was then taken into custody.