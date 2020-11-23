High-speed chase ends in arrest of WF woman

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A chase reaching a reported 150 miles per hour on I-44 and Central Freeway ends with the arrest of a 43-year-old woman on Hatton Road.

The driver, Cynthia Ann Caldwell of Wichita Falls, was charged with evading arrest and had a bond set at $10,000.

Around 9:30 Sunday night, a DPS trooper reported a small car traveling 150 miles an hour south on I-44.

A Wichita County Deputy spotted a dark gray 2011 Chevy go over the North 8th Street overpass and caught up with it on Central Freeway south of the Wichita River and began pursuit and said the car was traveling around 72 miles an hour and quickly accelerated.

When they reached the Lloyd Ruby Over Pass, the deputy reported it was traveling almost 140 miles an hour.

The car exited the highway at Old Windthorst Road and then went south without stopping for two stop signs, and got on Hatton Road and finally pulled into a convenience store parking lot at 100 E. Hatton Road.

Deputies made a felony traffic stop there and took Caldwell and a male passenger into custody.

The deputy said Caldwell stated that the male passenger kept telling her to quote, “Step on it” during the pursuit.

The passenger was charged with public intoxication.

Caldwell has a previous conviction for evading arrest in 2005 in which police said they chased a Chevy Camaro at speeds over 120 miles an hour on I-44.

Officers said that the chase ended after the Camaro spun around and struck an officer’s car and then continued accelerating and pushing the officer’s car forward.

A charge of assault of an officer was apparently dropped later. Records show Caldwell wrote a letter to a judge after her arrest stating she was on drugs and had been drinking, and if the assault charge was dropped she would, “Stop acting like a kid and never take pills again.”