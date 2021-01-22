High-speed chase ends in crash leads to arrest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 31-year-old Wichita Falls man faces numerous charges after a chase early Friday morning reaching speeds of 110 miles an hour then a crash near a cemetery.

Darrell Wayne McCoy, 31, is booked for evading, possession of a counterfeit bill, drug possession, and warrants from other counties, including theft of an elderly person.

Deputies said the pursuit began just after midnight on SouthWest Parkway when a deputy tried to pull over McCoy’s silver Mustang for registration that expired in 2015.

When the car pulled over at Professional Drive, the deputy found several outstanding warrants for McCoy and told him to get out of the car. Instead, he said McCoy sped off, and a pursuit began.

As speeds passed 100 miles an hour, the deputy said the Mustang slid off the road near High Point Village Apartments into the grass, then he was able to regain control and get back on the road, driving through the stop sign at Rathgeber Road.

When the pursuit turned onto Crestview speeds increased to 110 miles an hour. The deputy said when McCoy reached the end of Crestview, he tried to turn east onto Jentsch road but crashed into a gate, he then put his hands up out the window.

Deputies held him at gunpoint until additional deputies arrived. They said when they had McCoy take off his boots, a bag containing what appeared to be meth fell out.

A search of the car also turned up what appeared to be a counterfeit $100 bill.