WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Saturday night pursuit ended with the suspect crashing into two vehicles and an apparent suicide.

According to Archer County Sheriff Jack Curd, around 9 p.m., Saturday, April 1, 2023, Archer County deputies were on their way to their meal break in Wichita Falls when they came across a vehicle on Southwest Parkway near Sisk Road running into the curb on both sides of the road.

Curd said his deputies notified Wichita County and attempted to stop the vehicle, but it took off. Curd said the suspect hit two vehicles while fleeing from his deputies on Southwest Parkway, eventually coming to a stop near K-Mart Drive.

While approaching the suspect vehicle, they discovered the suspect had what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Wichita Falls Police and the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating the incident. The suspect’s name has not been released.

Curd said the victims in the two vehicles that were stuck suffered minor injuries. The suspect’s body has been sent for autopsy. A portion of Southwest Parkway between Rhea Road and K-Mart Drive was closed while the scene was investigated.

