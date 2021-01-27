High-speed chase in Wichita County ended in fiery crash, killing two

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) – The Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal fiery crash that happened after a pursuit with Wichita County deputies Wednesday morning.

According to the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle he observed driving erratically on U.S. 287 South and Jacksboro Highway at about 6:49 a.m.

The deputy said the vehicle failed to stop and began travelling east on Jacksboro Highway at a high rate of speed.

Authorities said the vehicle turned north on East Scott Street, and as the deputy drove over the North Scott overpass he observed the vehicle he had been pursuing had left the roadway and struck a tree.

Deputies said the vehicle then caught fire while a female passenger was trapped inside. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver, a male, was transported to United Regional and pronounced dead upon arrival.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said it appeared the driver may have been intoxicated.

No names are being released at this time,.

This is the second high-speed chase Wichita County deputies have been involved with in the last week. On Sunday, a man was killed following a high-speed chase that ended in a deputy-involved shooting.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.