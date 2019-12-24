High-speed chase leads to arrest of Iowa Park man

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park man is charged with leading officers on a chase reaching speeds of about 125 miles an hour from Iowa Park to Wichita Falls, then back to Iowa Park.

An Iowa Park officer initiated a traffic stop Sunday night about 11 at east highway and victoria when he said a pickup went through a stop sign at a high rate of speed.

He said the truck sped off toward Wichita Falls going through stop signs and traffic lights and at 123 miles an hour.

After going through Wichita Falls, he said the driver got on I-44, then onto 287, still going more than 120 miles an hour and narrowly missing several vehicles.

He said the driver exited at FM 368 and actually stopped at a stop sign before proceeding to Pacific Street in Iowa Park when he stopped and got out.

The officer said he stumbled back onto the truck and had very slurred speech and there was a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and in the truck.

Police also said there was a shotgun and a rifle between the front seats and console and an opened box of beer in the back seat.

Connor Brown, 27, of Iowa Park, was charged with evading arrest, unlawful carrying a weapon and DWI.

Brown bonded out of jail yesterday.