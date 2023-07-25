WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A high-speed chase involving a U-Haul truck and multiple law enforcement agencies through Wichita Falls ends on the Wichita Falls Country Club golf course with the suspect in custody.

The call came in just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Multiple agencies responded, including the Wichita Falls Police Department, the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

High-speed chase ends on Wichita Falls Country Club golf course (Photo courtesy Mike Snuffer, KFDX/KJTL)

Apparently, DPS troopers were attempting to serve a warrant on a fugitive. According to radio traffic, the suspect fled the scene in the area of Lebanon Road and Alabama Avenue in a small U-Haul box truck, and law enforcement lost sight of the suspect. A lengthy search for the truck and the suspect then began.

Another officer spotted the truck on Loop 11 and a high-speed chase began. The suspect reportedly was driving at a high rate of speed going the wrong way on Loop 11, eventually making his way to Hamilton Boulevard.

The suspect then apparently drove into the Wichita Falls Country Club in the U-Haul truck before he was taken into custody.

According to radio reports, at least one shot was fired at the truck at the initial scene, and then when it went onto the golf course, an officer reported more shots fired.

The suspect believed to be involved in the chase is a man with a lengthy criminal history in Wichita County that includes charges of evading arrest. However, law enforcement has not confirmed the identity of the suspect at this time.

Further details regarding this incident are unavailable at this time. Our crew is on the scene working to gather more information.