WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — River Bend Nature Center announced their ElectriCritters light display is canceled Thursday due to the likelihood of high winds.

According to Exhibits Curator Jennica Lambert, the ElectriCritters display scheduled for Thursday night, December 22, has been canceled because of forecasted extreme cold and high winds.

ElectriCritters opened this year on Friday, November 25, and has ran every Friday and Saturday through Saturday, December 17, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Thursday the 22nd and Friday the 23rd were supposed to be the display’s final nights.

Lambert said River Bend would decide either Thursday or Friday whether the display would open up for its final night on Friday.