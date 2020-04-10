Highlander owner breaks down hardships Sunday night break in causes

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Times are difficult for small businesses, and the owner of Highlander Public House is picking up the pieces after a break-in Sunday night.

Erik Scott said this couldn’t have come at the worst time since business is not is at it’s best due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scott said the back window was kicked in and a small part of a window leading to the restaurant was also broken but the alarm sounded and the Wichita Falls Police Department responded.

“It’s tough times for everybody but it’s tough times for us as well so kicking in our windows doesn’t really help the situation,” Scott said.

Scott praises the Wichita Falls Police Department for being fast-acting, however, the responsible parties have yet to be found.

Scott said the best way to help is to continue to support them and other local businesses.