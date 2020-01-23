Highspeed case starts in Bowie ends in Wise Co. with arrest

MONTAGUE CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — According to Wise County Messanger, a high-speed pursuit that stretched across two counties ended south of Rhome Wednesday afternoon with the arrest of the driver.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said the pursuit began near Bowie around 2:30 p.m. when officers attempted to stop a pickup that had been stolen.

The driver, later identified as John Duke, 26, of Ringgold, fled south on U.S. 287.

Bowie police and Montague County Sheriff’s Office deputies pursued the vehicle into Wise County where Wise County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Department of Public Safety troopers joined the pursuit.

According to officers, Duke was exceeding the speed limit as he drove south toward Decatur, but damage to his vehicle eventually slowed him down to around 40 miles per hour.

“Just south of Decatur they deployed spike strips trying to deflate the tires, and eventually it was successful,” Akin said. “Just south of Texas 114 south of Rhome, the guy tried to make a u-turn in the median but he didn’t have good tires, and so when he hit the median to go across he got stuck.”

Pursuing officers quickly captured Duke and placed him into custody. Akin said Duke appeared “exceedingly intoxicated.” He was transported back to Montague County.