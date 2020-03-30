Live Now:
Hillsborough sheriff asks for leads in missing persons cold case from ‘Tiger King’

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff and Andrew Willis

TAMPA (WFLA) — The sheriff of Hillsborough County is asking for new leads in the case of missing Jack ‘Don’ Lewis, the ex-husband of Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin.

The popularity of Netflix’s newest hit documentary “Tiger King” has undoubtedly been heightened by the coronavirus pandemic. With everyone indoors watching television, it won’t be too long before the whole country starts coming up with their own theories of what happened to Don Lewis.

Baskin is the CEO of Big Cat Rescue, a non-profit animal sanctuary in Citrus Park. She was married to multi-millionaire Don Lewis until he vanished Aug. 18, 1997.

“Tiger King” provides its own take on the relationship between Baskin and Lewis, to which Baskin calls “lies” and “misinformation” in a blog post refuting the documentary.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister asked the public, once again, Monday if anyone knows anything about what may have happened to Don Lewis.

