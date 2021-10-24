Hip Hop Beer Yoga event honors breast cancer survivors, raises awareness

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — U.S. breast cancer statistics say one in eight women will develop breast cancer over the course of their lifetime, which is exactly why some in the community gather annually to raise awareness.

Plenty of yoga and music filled downtown Wichita Falls at the annual Hip Hop Beer Yoga breast cancer awareness event, an event that Tiffany Brillhart and Susan Baley said always hits close to home, as they are both breast cancer survivors.

“It’s really awesome, and it’s personal for me because I am a breast cancer survivor, so when I see people raising money for mammograms in our community, it’s such a big deal,” said Tiffany Brillhart, owner of Weightless Gym and a breast cancer survivor.

“I think it’s real important for everybody to know that cancer is not a death sentence,” breast cancer survivor Susan Baley said. “It’s all in what you make it to be; attitude is 90% of your journey.”

Those testimonies from her friends are why yoga instructor Rheagan Ortega says hosting the annual hip hop beer yoga event is something so close to her heart.

“Knowing people like Tiffany and knowing people like Susan Baley, who just mean the absolute world to me that have survived breast cancer – knowing that the money that we raised will go directly back into our community to help someone else – is just the most important thing ever,” Ortega said.

The proceeds from the event will go to the Wichita Falls Community Healthcare Center’s Angel Fund, which helps uninsured women pay for necessary testing and mammograms that Baley says is vital to detecting the cancer early.

“Testing is absolutely essential,” Baley said. “Not being able to afford it can’t be an excuse because there are so many avenues out there.”

They all agree that there’s no better feeling than coming together for a fun night of yoga to support a great cause.

“I cant describe the feeling,” Ortega said. “It feels really good because I get to have a great time while raising money for my community.”

The money raised goes to help those trying their hardest to overcome the battle.

“I’m grateful for people in our community that rally arround that, so grateful for these people,” said Brillhart.

“There’s a reason why I’m here today. I don’t know why it happened to me,” Baley said. “I’m one in eight, but I’m just happy I’m on this side now.”



The women participating were all happy to be helping other women in their battle to the other side as well.

If you missed the yoga event, you can still donate to the cause here.