Hirschi alumnus overcomes life obstacle and writes book

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With 2020 in the past but far from fading from any memories most people are hoping to turn a brighter future in 2021.

While no one had an easy time, some are showing and inspiring others to keep moving forward with goals and dreams of a better life.

Lura Southard graduated from Hirschi High School in 2011. She finished in the top 15 percent of her class and she now has a new book with her name on the cover.

“Harper-Joy Miller and Jay Wilson are two college students who are living at Texas A&M in College Station and basically they find out that they really love each other but Joy’s past is going to haunt her and Jay’s future,” Southard said.

She’s accomplished a lot up to this point, but it was something she learned in 6th grade that made all of the previous accomplishments, like writing a book, seem improbable.

“I went into the 6th grade not knowing how to read a single word past a kindergarten level,” Southard said. “My parents didn’t know it until probably my first nine weeks, six weeks into 6th grade.”

Her parents sent her to a rehab facility in town that provided experimental educational therapy.

“I was told that I was stupid,” Southard said. “I was never going to get anywhere in life. That I wasn’t going to be smart enough to do anything like write a book.”

She did not let that stop her, so she wrote this book not only to prove something to herself but also to inspire others to follow their dreams and show that they can do anything they put their minds to just like she did.

“Always believe in yourself because if you can’t believe in yourself first, then you don’t have anything fighting for,” Southard said.

She told us she had issues as an infant that resurfaced when she got older which is how her parents found out about her learning disability. You can buy her book called “Texas Sunset” on Amazon as well as Barnes and Noble’s website.