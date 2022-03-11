SAN ANTONIO (KFDX/KTJL) — The Hirschi Huskies defeated the Boerne Greyhounds in the UIL Class 4A State Tournament Semifinal game, 63-57, punching their ticket to the state championship game.

The Huskies will now face the the top-ranked team in Texas, Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 12 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The Huskies trailed by as many as 11 points in the second half, due in large part to their lack of 3-pointers. Hirschi made just one 3-point shot out of 10 attempts.

The Greyhounds out-rebounded the Huskies 11-3 in the first half and 24-14 for the game.

But the Huskies won the turnover battle with 14 steals as a team and a total of 20 turnovers. They scored 25 points off those turnovers, none as important as those in the 4-minute overtime period.

Ernest Young and Jamarion Carroll tied for the scoring lead, each with 19. Young also lead the Huskies in steals (5) and assists (6).

The Huskies went to the free throw line 20 times, missing only 2.

After trailing 27-22 at the half, the Huskies fell down by as many as 11 points during the game.

Then, with about 5 minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Huskies began to find their stride. They pulled to within 4, trailing 44-40.

Then, with 2:40 in the game, the Huskies took the lead 47-46, for the first time since early in the first quarter. The lead would bounce back and forth between Boerne and Hirschi until the end of regulation, when the score was tied.

The Greyhounds jumped out in front early in the overtime period, up 57-54 with only 2 minutes to play.

Then Hirschi went on a 9-0 run in the last minute of overtime to ultimately seal the game, setting up a showdown in the Alamodome for the state championship.

To purchase tickets for the game Saturday, click here. According to a tweet from a WFISD employee, the Hirschi sections are A124-A128.

Be sure to tune in to KFDX News at 6 p.m. for highlights and reactions live from San Antonio with Tobin McDuff and MJ Baird.