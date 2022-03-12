SAN ANTONIO (KFDX/KJTL) — The Hirschi Huskies incredible season came to an end this afternoon in San Antonio at the hands of the Faith Family Academy Eagles of Oak Cliff.

After an incredible come from behind victory to advance to the UIL Class 4A State Tournament Championship Game, the Huskies fell to the Eagles Saturday night, 76-50.

The Huskies entered the matchup as undersized underdogs, with eight players for Faith Family Academy taller than Hirschi’s tallest player.

The Eagles size advantage ended up playing an important role in their victory, as did their 39 points from three-point range.

Hirschi’s defensive prowess of Friday’s victory against Boerne was no match for the size of Faith Family Academy. The Huskies, who had 20 steals against Boerne, could only amass 3 steals on Saturday.

For the Huskies, this was the first time since 1988 that they made it to the state title game. For the Eagles, it was their fourth straight appearance and their second title in four years.

Jamarion Carroll led the Huskies with 13 points. Ernest Young led the team in rebounds (8) and assists (3).

From the entire team at KFDX, KJTL and Texoma’s Homepage, congratulations to the Hirschi Huskies for representing Wichita Falls well in the State Championship Game.

Tune in to KFDX News at 10 for highlights with Tobin McDuff and MJ Baird.