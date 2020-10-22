Hirschi football game against Gainesville canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The varsity football game between Hirschi and Gainesville at Memorial Stadium has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns in Gainesville.

According to a tweet from the official Hirschi Football Twitter account, the game scheduled for Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. will be postponed.

Tonight's varsity football game has been postponed due to Covid concerns in Gainesville. — Hirschi Football (@HirschiFootball) October 22, 2020

The match-up between the Huskies and the Leopards was set to be featured on Football Night in Texoma on Texoma’s Homepage.

It is unclear when a make-up game will take place at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we continue to gather information.