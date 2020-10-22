Hirschi football game against Gainesville canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The varsity football game between Hirschi and Gainesville at Memorial Stadium has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns in Gainesville.

According to a tweet from the official Hirschi Football Twitter account, the game scheduled for Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. will be postponed.

The match-up between the Huskies and the Leopards was set to be featured on Football Night in Texoma on Texoma’s Homepage.

It is unclear when a make-up game will take place at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we continue to gather information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News