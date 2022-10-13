WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KTJL) — A controversial high school football game played between the Graham Steers and the Hirschi Huskies has now been declared a double-forfeit.

On Wednesday, the District 3-4A District Executive Committee, made up of the superintendents of the school districts represented in the district, decided to award Hirschi the victory in a controversial suspended game against the Graham Steers.

According to Matt Stepp, Texas High School Football insider, the District 3-4A District Executive Committee decided on Thursday, October 13, 2022, that Hirschi High School must forfeit the game played against Graham High School on Friday, October 7, 2022, due to Hirschi fielding a player ruled to be ineligible.

The game will now be considered a double-forfeit, meaning it will go on record for both teams as a loss, and as a District 3-4A loss.

The Superintendents of Midland Greenwood, Snyder, and Sweetwater, the other three schools in District 3-4A, decided after a discussion Wednesday afternoon to name Hirschi High School the winner of Friday night’s game.

Dr. Donny Lee, Superintendent of the Wichita Falls Independent School District, and Sonny Cruse, Superintendent of the Graham Independent School District, abstained from contributing to the decision.

However, following that decision, KFDX learned of allegations presented to the DEC that a Hirschi player was ineligible, and an investigation into those allegations began.

Friday, October 7, 2022, with less than a minute remaining in the third quarter of the varsity football matchup between the Hirschi Huskies and the Graham Steers, the game was suspended following a brawl between players of the two teams.

Friday’s game served as the first District 3-4A, DII game for both Hirschi and Graham. As is standard in UIL districts, a school’s record against its district opponents determines its post-season fate.

Eleven players will serve suspensions of at least two-quarters of his team’s next game as a result of their participation in Friday’s fight. According to the UIL, players who were ejected or deemed to have played a role in the altercation on the field must be suspended a minimum of one-half of the team’s next contest.