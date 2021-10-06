Hirschi High alumni establish scholarship for young black men

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — When the WFISD opens two new high schools in 2024, the plan is to have Hirschi High School re-purposed into a middle school, but a few Hirschi alums are making sure the Huskies won’t be forgotten.

Knowledgeable, open-minded, risk taker — those are just a few of the qualities that are taught at Hirschi High, according to the graduates who have created the “Hirschi Men Can” scholarship with the goal to encourage young black men to pursue scholarship opportunities.

“With us all being from Hirschi and us all five being black men also, I was wanting to see if there was a way for us to help out the folks after us,” ‘Hirschi Men Can’ board member Zackary Brown said.

“Being able to show people this side of Hirschi, is like ‘Ok, awesome,'” ‘Hirschi Men Can’ board member Brandon Sheppard said. “Like, ‘This is what Hirschi is about. This is the Hirschi culture.'”

The board is made up of Hirschi alum ranging from the classes of 2012 to 2016. Each member puts in 100 dollars to contribute to the one scholarship recipient.

Members said they want the recipient and all Hirschi students to know that they can do anything if they set their mind to it.

“We don’t get a lot of opportunities that everybody else does,” ‘Hirschi Men Can’ board member Dominique Bobo said. “We get put on the back burner, and we’re just as smart, just as athletic.”

“You don’t have to be a certain type of student to excel in x amount of ways; anything that you achieve, anything that you can think to achieve, that you can literally go and do,” ‘Hirschi Men Can’ board member Nate Alexander said.

Once the two new WFISD high schools are complete, the next phase of the long-range facility plan calls for Hirschi to be repurposed as a middle school.

These men said they aim to keep the scholarship going and do more with it in the future, and the Hirschi community will live on forever.

“I knew that they had the best academics in town, and you can’t convince me otherwise. IB program go crazy over there,” Marquise Bell, ‘Hirschi Men Can’ board member, said. “People just see the demographic, the location in town and just already make the presumptions about those kinds of students. But when you’re on the inside, and when you’re a product of there, you know it’s a completely different story than what people in town try to paint.”

“You can’t break a community. That’s what Hirschi is; it’s a community. It has a long history, a long rich history,” Alexander said. “The Hirschi building may not be there, but the Hirschi spirit, the Hirschi alumni spirit will live long forever.”

With five men working to extend the legacy of students that graduate from John R. Hirschi High, it seems their hope to keep the spirit alive will last.

The scholarship is through the WFISD foundation. They will be accepting applications starting in January 2022.