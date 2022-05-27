WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Seniors at Hirschi High School took their first steps into adulthood Thursday as the first Wichita Falls Independent School District graduates to walk the stage.

Thursday’s ceremony, as well as all graduation ceremonies this week for the district, was held at Memorial Stadium at 8 p.m.

The valedictorian for Hirschi’s 2022 graduating class was Julia Camacho, and Nathan Thompson was the salutatorian.

Rider seniors will graduate Friday night, and Wichita Falls High School will graduate on Saturday.

Watch the recorded graduation ceremony below: