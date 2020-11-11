Hirschi High School honors returning National Guard Unit

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Members of Hirschi High School and the community welcomed home a group of National Guardsmen earlier Wednesday.

This was a part of the annual Veterans Day and welcome home ceremony. This year it was for the 4-133rd Field Artillery National Guard unit that deployed last year.

The purpose of the event is to honor the veterans of the school and community while also welcoming them home. The group left Wichita Falls on Nov. 6, 2019, to join the rest of their unit in San Marcos before heading to El Paso for pre-deployment.

“We were long-range precision fire for a Centcom area and we just provided the field artillery support all over Centcoms,” 4-133rd Field Artillery National Guard Unit CSM Roger Branch said.

National Guard Col. (Retired) Judge Woody Gossom spoke at the ceremony and he and others presented a flag to the unit.