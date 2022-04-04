UPDATE: Monday, April 4, 2022 at 9:45 a.m.

Officials with the Wichita Falls Independent School District said in a post on their official Facebook page the Wichita Falls Police Department has completed its investigation regarding a report of a gun on campus.

According to the post, after investigating the report, police did not find any weapons on campus and are considering the report unfounded.

Hirschi High School is now out of lockdown and students will resume their regular schedule.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Independent School District announced Monday, April 4 Hirschi High School is on lockdown.

According to a post on WFISD’s official Facebook page, the lockdown follows a report from a student claiming he saw a gun on campus.

District officials said police officers are on campus investigating the report.

According to the Facebook post, all students are safe and will remain on lockdown until officers complete the investigation.

