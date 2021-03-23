UPDATE: Hirschi High School lockdown lifted

UPDATE: Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 11:05 a.m.

Officials with the Wichita Falls Independent School District are now reporting the lockdown at Hirschi High School has been lifted.

Staff at Hirschi received an “all clear” from local law enforcement.

All students are safe and classes have resumed as normal.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Independent School District announced Tuesday morning Hirschi High School is currently on lockdown.

According to a post made on the official WFISD Facebook page, administrators are currently dealing with a situation and placed the school on lockdown, meaning nobody will be allowed into or out of the building at this time.

WFISD officials said students are secure in their classrooms.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.