Hirschi High School Senior Saturday: FAFSA completion day

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Hirschi High School College and Career Office, Student Success Offices, and the Wichita Falls Housing Authority are teaming up to host a senior Saturday to help the class of 2021.

This event will take place Saturday, November 14 at the Wichita Falls Housing Authority Paul Irwin Center located at 115 East Wichita Street from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Turn off MLK onto Wichita located between the park & the Boys and Girls Club).

Parents and Seniors can attend and complete their FAFSA. Volunteers will be there to help with the

process. Virtual appointments are available by appointment.

For questions regarding this event, contact Mrs. Nolan at (940)235-1070 or knolan@wfisd.net. Or you can contact Niara Hightower at niara_hightower_03@yahoo.com