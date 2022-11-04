WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Hirschi High School staff member has been arrested for reportedly injuring a student.

Taylor

According to the arrest affidavit, on Nov 01, 2022, an on-duty Wichita Falls ISD officer was called to the principal’s office for a school employee, Jeremiah Taylor.

Taylor, according to the report, escorted a student to the principal’s office and said the student was not listening to his demands to go to the office. Taylor said the student was being belligerent and cursing at to him. Taylor told the principal he had to restrain the student and escort him to the office.

The officer reviewed surveillance footage of the incident and saw Taylor make first contact with the student by placing his arm around the victim as the victim tried to pull away.

Taylor then placed his left arm around the victim’s torso area. Taylor grabs the victim’s wrist and pull him towards him and grabs his torso area. Taylor placed the victim in an unapproved restraint and jerks him in an aggressive manner.

Taylor then adjusts his restraint to the handle with care restraint and walked the victim to the front office. The report noted, the victim never once tried to hurt himself or Taylor during the altercation. Another teacher and student said they witnessed the escort.

The victim told police he felt pain in his shoulder and did not understand why Taylor was being so aggressive. The victim’s mother told police she wanted to press charges. Taylor was arrested and charged with Injury to a Child. He was freed on a $5,000 bond.