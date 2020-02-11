Hirschi High School wins grant to enhance school meal program

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Kellogg Company and No Kid Hungry have awarded Hirschi High School a $5,000 grant as part of the recent Elevate the Plate Challenge, an initiative designed to reward schools that are utilizing creative and innovative strategies to enhance their school meal program and increase student participation.

“We are grateful and honored to be a part of this opportunity with Kellogg’s and No Kid Hungry,” said Doug Albus, Hirschi High School Principal. “We know that students who get the meals they need will do better in school and in life.”

Hirschi High School has the highest percent of students enrolled in free and reduced meals in the greater Wichita Falls area.

Last year, the school offered a salad pop-up marathon, which accounted for 20% to 30% of all reimbursable meals sold.

They plan to use the grant to expand the salad bar station so that it can operate five days per week. Doing so will not only help drive greater participation, it will also allow the school to receive regular deliveries of fresh produce from its local produce farmer.

“We are proud to partner with No Kid Hungry to continue our work to expand school meal programs,” said Wendy Davidson, President of Kellogg’s Away From Home. “We’re also thrilled to celebrate the outstanding team at Hirschi High School who is leading the way in creating delicious, replicable approaches that encourage more kids to participate in and enjoy school meals.”

Hirschi High School is one of ten schools across the country receiving $5,000 grants to support their school meal programs as part of the Elevate the Plate Challenge.

“Three out of four public school teachers say students regularly come to school hungry,” said Jill Davis, Chief Revenue Officer at No Kid Hungry. “But we know getting kids healthy meals at school is a critical step in ending childhood hunger once and for all in America.”

Kellogg’s support of No Kid Hungry contributes to the company’s goal of creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030.

Over the past 4 years, Kellogg and No Kid Hungry’s partnership has supported nearly 1 million kids gaining access to 154 million breakfasts annually.

More information about how Kellogg is supporting school meal programs across the U.S. is included in the latest Corporate Responsibility Report.