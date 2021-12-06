Hirschi Huskies just one win away from first state title game in school history

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Four Texoma high school football programs made it to the state quarterfinal game in their perspective classes, but only one advanced to the next round of the UIL playoffs.

Congratulations are certainly in order for the Rider Raiders, the Holliday Eagles, and the Windthorst Trojans for making it as far as they did in the postseason and finishing the season in December rather than November.

But it was the 7th ranked Huskies of Hirschi High School who now need one more victory to earn a chance to play for the UIL Class 4A Division 1 State Championship.

The Hirschi Huskies (12-2) defeated district rival Springtown for a second time this season by a final score of 32-6, and advancing to the state semifinal game for the first time since 1964.

The Huskies again put up over 400 yards of total offense, making the most of their explosive offensive talent and racking up the big plays, including three scoring plays of over 60 yards.

Jamarion Carroll got the scoring started with a 61-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and an 87-yard touchdown pass two drives later.

Hirschi’s defense also showed up to play. The starters allowed just 53 rushing yards on Springtown’s 28 rushing attempts and didn’t let them score until the fourth quarter.

Hirschi earned its 12th win of the season Friday night, setting a new record for the most wins in a single season in program history.

But, for the Huskies head coach Anthony Wiley, it’s a new week, and a new challenge awaits his team this Friday night.

“It’s the same message I give them every Monday. That’s done,” Wiley said. “It’s time to go to work. It’s time to punch your ticket. And our kids will respond.”

Wiley said it’s time to hit the reset button and get ready for win 13.

To do that, they’ll have to pass their biggest test of the season.

Class 4A Division 1 — Hirschi vs. Stephenville

7 p.m. Friday, December 10 — Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX

Stephenville enters the semifinal matchup against the Huskies on the tail of a 24-21 win over Melissa to keep their undefeated season alive.

The Yellow Jackets are ranked second in Class 4A Division 1, defeated the reigning state champs in the third round of this year’s playoffs, and are looking for their first state title since 2012.

The Huskies, after starting their season 0-2, are looking for their first state title game appearance in school history.

The game will take place at the Ford Center, part of The Star in Frisco. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday.

Directions | Security & Bag Policy | Tickets (On Sale Tuesday)