SAN ANTONIO (KFDX/KJTL) — The Hirschi Huskies boys basketball team is set to take the court in the UIL Class 4A State Tournament for the first time since 1988.

A win today would secure their spot in the 15th ranked Huskies’ first state title game for basketball in school history.





Standing in their way are the 6th ranked Boerne Greyhounds. Both teams have six losses on the season, but Boerne boasts the better record by having played and won four more games than the Huskies.

Hirschi topped Canyon in the Regional Finals 46-39 to earn their spot in the tournament, while Boerne comes off back-to-back one-point wins.

Hirschi needs to best Boerne tonight to earn a chance to play in the state championship, a position several of the Huskies’ players have been in already this year.

The Huskies varsity football program was in the same position in December, ultimately falling to the eventual State Champions from Stephenville.

Tipoff is set for 3:00 p.m. at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Those willing to pay for a subscription can stream the games live from the NFHS Network online or on one of their apps available on multiple platforms.

