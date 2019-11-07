Hirschi JROTC holds pre-deployment ceremony

Breaking News
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Anyone with a family member serving our country understands the time spent with them before they leave is special.

One local high school’s JROTC program decided to give a pre-deployment ceremony on Wednesday for those who have already served and those who are on their way.

It’s was all applause and respect at Hirschi Wednesday morning for those who serve our country, and some students got an opportunity to speak in person with active servicemen and women.

“It really is a life long brother sisterhood you make really good friends and influences,” US Army __ Julie Smith said.

Family, friends and the entire school got to show support.

“The entire school is with you the community is with you, and we are here to support you and we are sending constant love and we are truly thankful for the sacrifices you made,” Hirschi JROTC Cdt. Col. Sonya Ganeshram said.

Battalion commander Lt. Col. Malcom Warbrick said this is a good way to have the new generation interact with the older generation as well as goodbyes for family and friends.

“It’s not only our families; it’s our community, our schools, our churches,” Warbrick said. “Without them, we can’t get out the door. What I would tell the families is take care of home take care the things here so that our soldiers can do what they have been trained to do and take care of their work.”

Everyone doing their part in hopes to see each other again soon.

“Just keep us in y’all’s prayers, and we will do what we can to make sure everyone comes home,” Smith said.

The regiment will be deployed for about a year to provide long-range precision fires in support of operations throughout the central command area of operations.

