WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A high school in the Wichita Falls Independent School District was under a brief security lockout early Wednesday morning in response to a possible threat made against the school.

UPDATE: 11:55 a.m. Wednesday, October 5

According to Wichita Falls Police Sergeant Charlie Eipper, WFPD was told Wednesday morning that a 14-year-old male student at Hirschi High School had possibly stolen his father’s AR-15 rifle and had possibly entered the school bus with the weapon.

Sgt. Eipper said WFPD Gang Task Force officers approached the student in the school parking lot and detained him. The student did not have a weapon on him.

The rifle was found in the student’s bedroom at home.

Hirschi High School was on lockdown during the investigation.

Because no arrestable offense had occurred, the student was turned over to the Wichita Falls ISD police on campus, and later he was released to his parents.

WFISD officials said in a Facebook post that Hirschi High School is placed on lockout after receiving reports of a potential threat to the school on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Officials said the school went on lockout as a precaution in order to investigate the security concern, and that the report was investigated immediately by local authorities.

According to WFISD officials, local police were able to determine the threat to be a rumor, and the campus was taken off lockout shortly after.

Officials said all students are safe, and there is currently no security threat at Hirschi.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.